Ne-Yo’s Wife Crystal Smith Shares Her Snapback Just Two Weeks After Giving Birth

Crystal Smith Posts Her Post-Baby Body

Crystal Smith is responding to fans wondering how she got her body back just two weeks after giving birth. As previously reported Crystal and her hubby Ne-Yo welcomed their second son Roman Alexander-Raj on June 14.

Since then Crystal’s been sharing breastfeeding videos…

and pictures of her son.

Yesterday Crystal and Ne-Yo were spotted at the release party for his “Good Man” album at the Apex Social Club at Las Vegas’ Palms Casino…

and Crystal posted a picture on social of her post-baby snapback on IG.

And when a fan asked Crystal how she got her bangin’ baaawdy back so quickly and compared her to Tia Mowry whose admitted to struggling with weight loss, Crystal admonished the fan.

“I’ve documented my journey every day since I had my baby,” wrote Crystal. “Their [sic] is no need to compare us.”

#CrystalSmith with the classy comeback

What do YOU think about Crystal’s post-baby body???

