Barbz Gone Bonkers? Writer Puts Nicki Minaj On Blast Over Debilitating DM… All Because She Said Nick Was Touching 40?!

WannasWorld Sets The Internet Ablaze With Angry DM From Nicki Minaj

From the outside looking in, it seemed like Nicki Minaj has really been trying to keep things positive...

But then yesterday things took a turn and now Nicki Minaj is at the center of yet another controversy…

It all started when writer @WannasWorld unleashed screenshotted DM’s from the Queens rapper that were pretty … um… HARSH… The exposé drew criticism toward Nicki, but also resulted in death threats toward Wanna. It’s been so bad that Wanna has gone private several times since posting the screenshot.

A few other folks did repost the messages though.

Imagine doing all of that over this tweet. pic.twitter.com/DXXTKzb3sx — 🐋 (@MrMouthAlmighty) July 1, 2018

Never a loss. Always a lesson learned. — Wanna (@WannasWorld) June 30, 2018

I can’t and won’t respect anyone who uses their platform to allow supporters to bully and/or harass individuals over a music opinion. Also, I can’t and won’t respect someone who uses their HUGE platform to insult someone personally over a music opinion. — Wanna (@WannasWorld) June 30, 2018

Until I find a way to combat all the hate sent my way, my account will remain private. — Wanna (@WannasWorld) June 30, 2018

Nicki Minaj exhibited #Queen behaviour when she hopped in my DMs and insulted me numerous times over an innocent music opinion while her fans continue to harass me and DM me death threats. This is NOT okay. pic.twitter.com/bJI9TVvJV7 — Wanna (@WannasWorld) July 1, 2018

I’m literally shaking right now because I already know the backlash I will endure but this is NOT okay. — Wanna (@WannasWorld) July 1, 2018

Oh yeah. This is the tweet that started it all. pic.twitter.com/z1ipeUvERC — Wanna (@WannasWorld) July 1, 2018

Ain’t nothing fake about this DM. Nicki sent me these DM’s yesterday night. I went on private after her fans came for me. So you can FOH with that noise. pic.twitter.com/VUMXB1cJ1t — Wanna (@WannasWorld) July 1, 2018

Can everyone please block and report this account. I’m now receiving death threats. This is the latest one. pic.twitter.com/xQcMaFkHnz — Wanna (@WannasWorld) July 1, 2018

Instead of arguing in my mentions, you can subscribe to my channel. Have a blessed night. https://t.co/QQNhoXSYgN — Wanna (@WannasWorld) July 1, 2018

This whole situation is funny to me because I was planning on composing a piece that outlined Nicki’s influence on Rap/Hip-Hop. Especially with the new gen. But I’m super GOOD on that now. https://t.co/zYTZL65ajA — Wanna (@WannasWorld) July 1, 2018

I’ve gotten more death threats than you can count but I can’t and won’t let that deter me. I will get the last laugh. — Wanna (@WannasWorld) July 1, 2018

#Shoutout to all the real ones who sent me messages/going hard for me. I will never forget that support. Ever. — Wanna (@WannasWorld) July 1, 2018

Another tweet in defence of Nicki: https://t.co/MyOKqp7fvG — Wanna (@WannasWorld) July 1, 2018

Rumors also quickly spread that Wanna was fired from working on KarenCivil.com over the screenshot, but Karen’s business partner posted messages refuting that idea.

