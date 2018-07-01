Barbz Gone Bonkers? Writer Puts Nicki Minaj On Blast Over Debilitating DM… All Because She Said Nick Was Touching 40?!
WannasWorld Sets The Internet Ablaze With Angry DM From Nicki Minaj
From the outside looking in, it seemed like Nicki Minaj has really been trying to keep things positive...
But then yesterday things took a turn and now Nicki Minaj is at the center of yet another controversy…
It all started when writer @WannasWorld unleashed screenshotted DM’s from the Queens rapper that were pretty … um… HARSH… The exposé drew criticism toward Nicki, but also resulted in death threats toward Wanna. It’s been so bad that Wanna has gone private several times since posting the screenshot.
A few other folks did repost the messages though.
Rumors also quickly spread that Wanna was fired from working on KarenCivil.com over the screenshot, but Karen’s business partner posted messages refuting that idea.
Wanna responded to the claims about her violating said NDA and accused @XtianEmiliano of harassment… Her tweets are private now but here’s what she said:
#1 I was working on a Nicki piece for my ‘own’ blog. #2 This is highly unprofessional to releae info to the public when I cannot speak on certain things. Everything that transpired was on MY personal account. Nothing affiliated with my previous employer. This is harassment.
In the meantime loads of support has been flooding in from all over the internet.
Do you think this DM could lead to Nicki Minaj’s downfall? Or will she find a way to make it right?