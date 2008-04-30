Usher: C. Breezy is the Next Me

Posted by Bossip Staff

Usher thinks he paved the way for young talent:

Usher has hailed fellow singer Chris Brown as a younger version of himself – insisting the star will “follow the same path”. Usher, 29, was just 15 when he released his self-titled debut album in 1994 and has gone on to forge a highly successful music career. And Usher is convinced Brown, 19, is all set to follow in his footsteps and dominate the R&B scene.

He says, “All of this young energy is great for the industry. Chris is the guy who dances and sings, which is a lot like I do and did as a young artist as well. If time serves us correctly, and artists are continuing to better themselves, then hopefully he’ll follow the same path that I did.”