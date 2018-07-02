Follow Your Queen: Twitter Had The PETTIEST Tweets About LeBron James Moving To LA To Be Closer To Beyonce

LeBron And Beyonce Together Forever

Well, it finally happened. LeBron James made the decision we knew was coming and we knew was going to happen. After all these years he finally decided to make the choice of a lifetime: he’s going to live in the same city as Beyonce. Wow. That’s beautiful.

Yes, LeBron James is going to be a Los Angeles Laker, which means he’s going to live in LA, where Beyonce and her old man live. Twitter was quick to point this out and gave us allllll the petty.

I love that LeBron is moving to be a more permanent fixture in Beyoncé's life. Off seasons in LA weren't enough — ash (@amacattackkk) July 2, 2018

