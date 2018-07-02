Kill That MFer: Tariq Is The Most Hated Character In TV History And Everyone Wants Him Dead ASAP
- By Bossip Staff
Everybody Hates Tariq
Power is byke! That means we get to watch Ghost and the rest of the crew back to their violent, drug-dealing shenanigans. Last season was full of tragedy as [redacted] died and it was all Tariq’s damn fault. He’s quickly surpassed Angela as the most hated character on the show and he only made it worse in the season premiere.
Tariq has quickly become a character everyone wants dead…and they will say it with their chests. Peep the most passionate tweets wishing dean upon that MFer Tariq.