Chun Leave: Nicki Minaj’s Latest Antics Have Twitter Ready To Kick Her To The Curb

Nicki Minaj’s Rough Few Months

Nicki Minaj’s album drops in one month and, boy, has she had a rough go of it. It seems like ever since her reign as the top female MC has been challenged, she’s had a tough time coping. First, she had that big drama with Migos and Cardi over “Motorsport.” Then she went and did a very bizarre interview that seemed to shame women. Her BET Awards performance was pure struggle. And now she’s snapping on regular people in their DMs for simply sharing critical opinions of her.

All of this has turned fans against her like never before…including…

Nicki Minaj be in movie theaters eating beans. — Ol’ QWERTY Bastard (@TheDiLLon1) July 1, 2018

LMAO. Twitter is all over her, too. The weekend was no different as she continues getting dragged to hell. Take a look…is this the downfall of Nicki Minaj? You decide.