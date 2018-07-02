Joie Chavis Belittles Nayvadius’ BMs And Reveals Their Sensational Seed Was PLANNED In Alleged DMs — But How Does Future Feel?

Joie Chavis’ Messy DMs Allegedly Leak

Yikes! It looks like someone is interested in exposing Joie Chavis after alleged DMs from her to a “blogger” leaked online. The conversation was posted on The Dirty and they claim the messages are REAL. It sounds like Joie was working in cahoots with the person to reveal her relationship with Future. But Joie didn’t just allegedly tip-off the person in the DMs, it she was talking a whole lot of smack about Future’s other baby mamas Brittni and India.

Joie (allegedly) talks being the only one Future wants.

“There are a million other girls, but he truly wants ME. The bimbos aaliyahpretty cyn brittni cici were nothing to him. I know the REAL him. When you post the New Years video make sure to stress that part. He hides the others but was with me at midnight nye on a yacht you’ll see in the video. I want everyone to know how serious he is to me at this point, not just call me Shad’s baby mother.”

