Joie Chavis Belittles Nayvadius’ BMs And Reveals Their Sensational Seed Was PLANNED In Alleged DMs — But How Does Future Feel?

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 3

 

(Photo by Christopher Polk/ Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)

Joie Chavis’ Messy DMs Allegedly Leak

Yikes! It looks like someone is interested in exposing Joie Chavis after alleged DMs from her to a “blogger” leaked online. The conversation was posted on The Dirty and they claim the messages are REAL. It sounds like Joie was working in cahoots with the person to reveal her relationship with Future. But Joie didn’t just allegedly tip-off the person in the DMs, it she was talking a whole lot of smack about Future’s other baby mamas Brittni and India.

 Joie (allegedly) talks being the only one Future wants.

“There are a million other girls, but he truly wants ME. The bimbos aaliyahpretty cyn brittni cici were nothing to him. I know the REAL him. When you post the New Years video make sure to stress that part. He hides the others but was with me at midnight nye on a yacht you’ll see in the video. I want everyone to know how serious he is to me at this point, not just call me Shad’s baby mother.”

Hit the flip for more!

Future Brittni Mealy Compound Prince Williams

 

Joie allegedly says Futures kids are a mistake.

‘He had his baby mama out in NY and she flew herself out so I know he’s not serious about her. He said he has no intentions with Brittni or India. They just threaten him with court for his disgusting mistake kids.’

On planning their 56 nights seed, Joie allegedly claims this.

“Other girls don’t stand a chance they were just for the moment, I am his heart. We don’t use condoms and are having a planned baby soon. He already likes me so we will get married. I’m not like Brittni who thinks he’s gonna settle down with her eventually.”

Do you think these messages are real???

How messy! Future has a REAL message for Joie and all of his other exes after the flip.

Future says finding real love is damn near impossible in his latest IG caption…

Find real love. Damn near impossible

A post shared by Future Hendrix (@future) on

Sounds like he’s declaring he’s single, despite fathering a new seed…whew! What do YOU think about this whole mess now that he’s denying ALL of his baby mamas?

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: For Your Information, Multi, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus