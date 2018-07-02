Caught Creepin’ AGAIN? Mommy To Be Bardi Tells Offset To ‘Be Careful’ In Their Marriage

Be Careful…

Cardi B Posts And Deletes Message To Offset

Someone’s got something on their mind.

Cardi B recently sent some not so subtle shots to her husband Offset on social media. The “Be Careful” rapper was apparently upset over the weekend and she told Offset (and the world) that he wasn’t “married to no average b***” and sent out a warning about what could happen after she gives birth.

“I told you you wasn’t marry to no average b*** now you going to find out—don’t hurt yourself,” said Bardi. ” It’s all fun and games till I give birth.”

As previously reported Cardi’s track “Be Careful” she blasted someone for creeping with other women and called them a “piece of s***” and people assumed that she was talking to her caught creepin’ better half.

“I gave you TLC, you wanna creep and s***/ Poured out my whole heart to a piece of s***/ Thought you would’ve learned your lesson, bout liking pictures not returning textes.”

[…]

“Karma for you is gonna be who you end up with—you make me sick n***a.”

Cardi’s clearly fed up (again) but she’s denying that their marital problems are due to cheating.

I didn’t get on LIVE yesterday 😩😩and not every relationship problem is cheating …People are so weird 🙄🙄🙄 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 30, 2018

SHe also said their daughter’s been dancing to Offset’s “Ric Flair Drip” in her tummy.

Looking at Offset sleep Soo peacefully while this baby dancing Rick Flair Drip 😒😒😒😒I wanna fight him 😩 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 28, 2018

LOL!

Did YOU think Offset was creeping again???