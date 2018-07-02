Blac Chyna Acquires A NEW Teenage Lover After Getting Dumped By Her Thumb Sucking Ex-Boyfriend

Blac Chyna Sparks Dating Rumors With Boxer Devin Haney

After breaking things off with Almighty YBN Jay is Blac Chyna getting her peanut butter cakes smashed to smithereens by the youngest member of The Money Team?

Over the weekend the dancer turned reality star posted a photo of 19-year-old Devin Haney perched on his car with the caption “Hi Babe” along with the trophy emoji… Devin even responded in the comments with a heart emoji!

Chyna later deleted the post, but do you think we’ll see these two out together soon? Chyna plays NO GAMES… Does this young tender even stand a chance against her powers of MAN-ipulation?