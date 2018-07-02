Rest In Opulence: XXXTentacion’s Mom Shares Photo Of His Burial Site In A Mausoleum

XXXTentacion’s Mom Reveals His Final Resting Place

Rapper XXXTentacion, 20, was finally laid to rest last week, and his family did not cut corners on his final resting site. The Florida native was unfortunately robbed and killed recently while leaving a motorcycle dealership. Since he’s passed, there has been an outpour of love and mourning from his fans and tributes from his peers.

Now his mother is assuring his supporters that he’s being laid to rest like the icon he was. XXX’s mom shared the engraved site with his performing name is huge letters and his given name underneath. The site appears to have an entrance to view what we presume to be a sealed coffin.

“My guardian angel,” writes Cleopatra in the caption.

Generally, these mausoleums range from $120,000-$585,000. The suspect implicated in the rapper’s death, Dedrick D. Williams, was arrested on June 20th while police are still searching for two additional persons of interest.