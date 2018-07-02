Slimmy Trimmy Tamar Braxton Reveals Her Battle With Body Dysmorphia
Tamar Braxton is speaking candidly on her issues with body image. The “Braxton Family Values” star/songstress recently revealed on Instagram that she struggles with body dysmorphia and posted a throwback photo of herself looking SUPER slimmy trimmy.
According to Tay Tay a record executive scarred her for life by telling her at 11 that was “too fat” be a commercial artist.
“Can you believe I thought I was FAT??!?” wrote Tamar. “🤦🏽♀️(I’d sure like to be that size now lord🙏🏽) this was back in the day when I shot the “so many ways” video with my then skinner sisters @trinabraxton1 @itowandabraxton ❤it’s so funny how you see yourself then,and how it parallels to now. (🙋🏽♀️ confession) I STILL struggle with body dysmorphia to THIS DAY all because a record executive told me I was too fat at 11 to be more of a “commercial “ artist.. only to end up having BIG R&B hits TODAY!!!”
She also added mentioned self-esteem and a message about people “trying to change you for their own benefit.”
“When are you going to be who YOU truly are for your OWN benefit?” wrote Tamar. “We put ourselves through hell to be however someone else see’s us..how about if you are going to work at something, WORK ON YOU FOR YOU.”
Wise words from Ms. Braxton. Body dysmorphia is a very real mental illness.
