Get Comfy On The Couch: Pete Davidson Gets BIG Backlash For Joke About Ariana Grande Concert Bombing

Pete Davidson Slammed For Ariana Grande Concert Bombing Joke

Pete Davidson might have made things at home VERY awkward for himself at home.

According to a report in TooFab, Davidson made a risky joke this past October during his stand-up set at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles.

During his set, Davidson joked that Grande must have known how famous she was now because “Britney Spears didn’t have a terrorist attack at her concert.”

Although the joke is almost a year old, prior to dating Ariana, it was recently brought to life via an article in Sunday Mirror.

Despite the fact that Davidson lost his father in 9/11 (he was a firefighter), people are still not giving him a pass.

Charlotte Hodgson, who lost her 15-year-old daughter Olivia Campbell-Hardy in the attack, said: “For anyone to joke about this situation is disgusting and I think he should publicly apologise for it. “The families will find it equally as disgusting. “We don’t need jokes about it, there have been plenty around, and it’s heartbreaking to hear every day.

It was said that Ariana suffered major PTSD following the attack, we can only imagine that she probably won’t appreciate Pete’s dark sense of humor when she hears about this. But maybe he’ll whip out the kickstand in his pants and all will be forgiven *shrug*