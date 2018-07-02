Get The Strap: Phaedra Parks Denies That Strap Slingin’ 50 Cent Is ‘Mr. Chocolate’—But Is She Shading Vivica Fox???

Shade files???

Phaedra Parks Poses With 50 Cent, Is She Shading Vivica Fox?

Phaedra Parks is known to get flirty on her Instagram and over the weekend she once again used her southern charm on a certain rapper/actor.

The former RHOA star posted a picture Sunday of her and 50 Cent ahead of the season 5 premiere of STARZ’ “Power.”

In the caption, Phaedra pointed out that Fif is NOT Mr. Chocolate a.k.a the man she was accused of having an affair with while married to Apollo Nida.

She also noted that Fif’s G-Unit “strap” will have you “sprung for 20 years” and she’s much too busy for that—although he is “plum fine.”

Okay Phaedra, be careful…

People are now wondering if her “sprung off the strap” comments were some not so subtle shade to Vivica Fox.

If you can remember, Vivica wrote about her sex life with 50 in her book and revealed that he once planned to propose to her.

What do YOU think??? Is Phaedra being shady???

More of Ms. Parks on the flip.