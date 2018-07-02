Rumor Control: Karrueche Tran And Baller Bae Victor Cruz Are Still Kickin’ It

Actress, Karrueche Tran and her NFL star boyfriend Victor Cruz were seen leaving Delilah Night Club in West Hollywood, CA

Karrueche and Victor Cruz Enjoy Date Night At Delilah

Last week folks were speculating that Karrueche and Victor Cruz might have called it quits already after they both showed up solo at big events. But Sunday night the physically fit pair were photographed having a good ol’ time together at Delilah Nightclub in West Hollywood.

They look like they REALLY enjoy each other’s company.

