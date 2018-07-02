NBKOTB: Maliibu Miitch ‘Give Her Some Money’

In NBKOTB news…

Maliibu Miitch “Give Her Some Money”

A Bronx, NY rapper is dropping a visual for her new single. Maliibu Miitch’s “Give Her Some Money” premiered via Paper Magazine and features the gritty rhyme slinger drawing inspiration from business moguls like 50 Cent and Lil Wayne.

The video is directed by Nimi Hendrix.



You tell us; are hating or loving Maliibu Miitch’s “Give Her Some Money”???

