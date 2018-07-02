Kim K Says Once They Were All In The Same Room She HAD To Confront Tristan Thompson About Blocking Her On Social Media

Kim Kardashian Explains Tristan Thompson Unblocking Video

Lordt…

Kim Kardashian talked toExtra about her recent chat video with Khloe’s baby daddy while hosting her KKW Beauty pop-up shop at Westfield Century City mall in Los Angeles.

“I did [the video] just spur-of-the-moment,” she told Extra. “I thought about it, I was like, ‘Wait a minute, you have your phone out and this is really awkward ’cause you blocked me. … We’re all in the same room again, can I get a follow, can I get an unblock at least?’ ” Saying Tristan did not have a heads-up that she was going to make a video, Kim confessed, “I had to do it, I had to!” “I was just raised, you know, that blood is thicker than water and family first,” she said. “And that’s also what keeps us sane. When we have those family dinners and we just get to hang out and be together through all the craziness that we’ve been through, we love each other and support each other, so it’s always just fun to be together and no matter what we’ll support each other, and we know that.”

It’s been reported that Khloe’s famiy was less than thrilled she’d decided to work things out with Thompson but a source recently told PEOPLE that they “respect her decision.”

“Everyone knows Khloé plans on staying with Tristan, so things have been civil so far,” the source said. “They still have opinions about Tristan’s bad behavior, of course, but no one wants to upset Khloé.”

Do you think Tristan will re-earn the respect of Khloe’s family or will he just be the butt of all the family jokes for the next few years? Does it seem like somewhat of a double standard that Tristan is being dragged while Scott openly dogged out Kourtney for years and still got a starring role on the show?