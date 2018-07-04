Snapback SZN Pt. 1: A Gallery Of Ridiculously Quick And Tight Post-Baby Bawdies
Wildest And Quickest Post-Baby Snapbacks
Getting that post-baby body right where you want it is hard, no matter who you are. The important thing to remember is that you are beautiful no matter what and what you just did was a miracle. Still, many women aspire to hurry back to the way they looked before they were knocked up. That means exercise, diet and prayer.
These following women did all of that (and, obviously had good genetics, too) to bounce back to tip-top shape in record time. Like, days. Amazing. Take a look at these post-baby bawdies that were in tact in no time.
Crystal Smith – 2 Weeks
Eniko Hart – 2 Days
Joseline – 28 Days
Before and 2 days after giving birth! The picture on my left is me at 40 weeks pregnant and picture on the right is 2 days after giving birth to my baby girl! I was able to get to the hospital and delivered my daughter in 20 mins! I PUSHED FOR 20 mins had a safe healthy delivery and baby girl! I truly feel staying some what active doing and following what I could of my "Fit Pregnancy" workout challenge available on my website was such a huge success in delivering my daughter! I had energy I felt strong and truly blessed and knew my body could do it! I have tons of amazing challenges for everyone to follow and even for pregnant mommies! Check out my website now! Www.iamnatalienunn.com click the website link in my Instagram bio now! #pregnant #pregnancy #natalienunn #paynefamily #babyISHOME #SNAPBACK #SUMMERLIT
Natalie Nunn – 2 Days
Teyana Taylor – 6 days
Cyn Santana – 1 week
Keke Wyatt – 1 month
Angela Simmons – 2 months
I'm amazed at the human body. The way God created women to create and sustain a life and to provide all the food your child needs from your very own body after birth. We go through 40 weeks of torture and once it's all over our bodies just know to revert back as if it never happened. I have a lot of work to do before I'm back to my pre-baby body but I'm taking my time until it's safe to work out again. 12days postpartum #KhariBarbiesMommy
Masika – 12 Days
Draya Michele – 1 week