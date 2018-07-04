Snapback SZN Pt. 1: A Gallery Of Ridiculously Quick And Tight Post-Baby Bawdies

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 11

Teyana Taylor is seen with her daughter Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr. on the beach in Miami

AM/Splash News

Wildest And Quickest Post-Baby Snapbacks

Getting that post-baby body right where you want it is hard, no matter who you are. The important thing to remember is that you are beautiful no matter what and what you just did was a miracle. Still, many women aspire to hurry back to the way they looked before they were knocked up. That means exercise, diet and prayer.

These following women did all of that (and, obviously had good genetics, too) to bounce back to tip-top shape in record time. Like, days. Amazing. Take a look at these post-baby bawdies that were in tact in no time.

Mom & Dads gotta have a life too 🙃

A post shared by Crystal Smith (@itscrystalsmith) on

Crystal Smith – 2 Weeks

Eniko Hart – 2 Days

I'm just A show Girl 😏 Don't be mad at me Be mad at your self.

A post shared by Joseline (@joseline) on

Joseline – 28 Days

Cyn Santana – 1 week

    Thank You St. Louis for all the ❤️LOVE 💋💋💋

    A post shared by Keke Wyatt (@keke_wyatt) on

    Keke Wyatt – 1 month

    Angela Simmons – 2 months

    #DrayaMichele ain't taking no days off 😩

    A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

    Draya Michele – 1 week

