Benevolent Barbie: Nicki Minaj Awards College Tuition And Expenses To 37 Lucky Fans With #StudentOfTheGame

Nicki Minaj Awards 37 Fans By Paying Off College Debt

How sweet! Benevolent Onika is making the day of 37 students by paying off their college tuition and expenses! The Generous Queen has announced the first group of winners for her “Student of the Game” college fund program on her website mypinkfriday.com. According to the site, the winners were contacted by direct message on twitter and their expenses were paid off directly to their school or lender.

Nicki even went through the winners herself and told her fans how proud she was of them…

I am STILL going through my #StudentOfTheGame stuff y’all. I think I’ll go live on the 11th to announce the winners. This sh!t has been very time consuming but I’m so moved by your desires to stay in college. So proud. You have no idea. ♥️ — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) June 6, 2018

One of the fans almost lost her mind when she saw her name was posted up.

OMFGGGGGFG SNDNDJDKDKDJDNDNJDNJDJDND NICKI IS PAYING MY LOANS!!!! YOOOOOOO I'M CRYINGGGG!!!!!!!! 😭😭😭😭 — Rye (@Classy_Barb) June 29, 2018

