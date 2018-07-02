Who They Want? Flip! Flip! Flip! Michael Cohen Sounds Ready To Snitch On Donald Trump

Image via Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images/Yuri Gripas-Pool/Getty Images

Michael Cohen’s Statement Suggests He May Snitch On Trump

*Birdman handrub*

Things in Trumplandia are getting very interesting as the Special Counsel Robert Mueller continues to apply pressure to those who have done the potentially illegal bidding of the burnt sienna POTUS, Donald Trump.

Trump’s (still?) trusted lawyer, Michael Cohen spoke to ABCNews anchor George Stephanopoulous on Saturday night and revealed where his true loyalty lies when it comes to how he will proceed in the criminal case against him.

“My wife, my daughter and my son have my first loyalty and always will,” Cohen told me. “I put family and country first.”

We see wife, daughter, son, country, but nothing about the Trump. That must make him VERY nervous.

Funny enough, Twitter finger Trump hit send on this bit of irony back in April.

….non-existent “sources” and a drunk/drugged up loser who hates Michael, a fine person with a wonderful family. Michael is a businessman for his own account/lawyer who I have always liked & respected. Most people will flip if the Government lets them out of trouble, even if…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018

….it means lying or making up stories. Sorry, I don’t see Michael doing that despite the horrible Witch Hunt and the dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018

Don’t be so sure, Donnie. Don’t. Be. So. Sure.