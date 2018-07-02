New Music: Rostrum Records Artist Caleb Brown Drops First Single From EP “BROWN”

Over the course of the last two years, Baton Rouge-bred artist Caleb Brown has established himself as “One To Watch,” not only coming from his state or region, but rather emerging as one of the great early talents of his generation. The release of his fifth EP, BROWN, produced entirely by multi-platinum producer Sonny Digital, will serve to solidify that reputation. The 5-track project is slated for a July 20 release via Rostrum Records and will mark Caleb Brown’s second release of 2018, with the first being the Social Experiment Series.

On Friday, June 29th, Caleb Brown offered fans their first look at the new EP via the release of the project’s first song, “Die A Legend”. The hard-hitting song, which has garnered nearly 5,000 streams in three days, is the perfect marriage of Caleb’s laid back yet aggressive lyrics and Sonny Digital’s heavy drum beat; distinctive sounds that, in the end, is a departure from what both artist and producer have created in the past.

For BROWN, the duo exchanged ideas for songs over the course of eight months. The end result is five sinister hip-hop bangers. A close listen will reveal how he is wrestling with thoughts of infidelity (“Player’s Club”), addiction (“American Bulldozer”) and depression. “I don’t want to live if death is all I think about,” he confesses in “Wanted,” a song where he grants a closer look at his inner psyche.

“When I was diagnosed [as bipolar], I started looking at myself different,” Brown says. “When they tell you that everything you like is a result of an illness, it’s a mindfuck.”