Peep The New Infuriating And Tear-Inducing Trailer From Jay-Z’s Trayvon Martin Documentary [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Image via Orlando Sentinel/MCT via Getty Images
As some of you might have heard on The Carters‘ new album Everything Is Love, Jay-Z is about ready to release his new documentary about Trayvon Martin. The film is the follow up to Jigga’s critically acclaimed documentary about Kalief Browder.
Today we get a new trailer.
Looks moving, but very difficult to watch.