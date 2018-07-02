Peep The New Infuriating And Tear-Inducing Trailer From Jay-Z’s Trayvon Martin Documentary [Video]

Image via Orlando Sentinel/MCT via Getty Images

New Trailer For Jay-Z’s Trayvon Martin Documentary

As some of you might have heard on The Carters‘ new album Everything Is Love, Jay-Z is about ready to release his new documentary about Trayvon Martin. The film is the follow up to Jigga’s critically acclaimed documentary about Kalief Browder.

Today we get a new trailer.

Looks moving, but very difficult to watch.