Spotted: Rotimi A.K.A. Dre From ‘Power’ Attends Bossip’s Season 5 Watch Party

Rotimi Attends Bossip’s “Power” Season 5 Watch Party

Atlanta’s The Gathering Spot was packed with star power Sunday for the season 5 watch party of STARZ’ “Power.”

Actor/singer Rotimi was on hand for a special watch party of the new season powered by Bossip at the private invitation only networking space known for exclusive members-only events.

Hosted by Danielle Canada and Aaron Del Ro, Rotimi answered questions about playing a villain, currently being the show’s most-hated character and Dre’s Kingpin aspirations.

The “Nigerian Buttascotch” skit creator also played fans a snippet of his single “Watch More” and spoke on his forthcoming music, which he called his “first love.”

Did YOU watch the season 5 premiere of “Power”???

More from the “Power” premiere party on the flip.