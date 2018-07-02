Harvey Weinstein’s Habitually Heinous Behavior Has Him Facing Life In Prison, Indicted On 3 Additional Sex Crimes

Image via Steven Hirsch-Pool/Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein Indicted On 3 More Sex Crime Charges

Harvey Weinstein is *allegedly* a huge piece of s#!t and for that reason he just might spend the rest of his life in prison.

According to Variety, Weinstein was indicted on three additional sex crime charges today in addition to the ones he was already scheduled to be tried for.

In 2006 Weinstein *allegedly* performed forcible oral sex on a woman and is being indicted on one count of criminal sexual act in the first degree, and two counts of predatory sexual assault.

Those two counts of predatory sexual assault, class A-II felonies, they come with a minimum sentence of 10 years to life a piece.

Harvey is about to hit the big house.