Time To Get Your Tix! Check Out An Early Screening Of ‘Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation’ 7/7

In Sony Pictures Animation’s Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, join our favorite monster family as they embark on a vacation on a luxury monster cruise ship so Drac can take a summer vacation from providing everyone else’s vacation at the hotel. It’s smooth sailing for Drac’s Pack as the monsters indulge in all of the shipboard fun the cruise has to offer, from monster volleyball to exotic excursions, and catching up on their moon tans. But the dream vacation turns into a nightmare when Mavis realizes Drac has fallen for the mysterious captain of the ship, Ericka, who hides a dangerous secret that could destroy all of monsterkind.

Release Date: 7/13

HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3: SUMMER VACATION screenings are taking place next Saturday, 7/7 in five markets.

If you live in any of the cities below, click the link to get your tickets!

CHICAGO

LOS ANGELES

NEW YORK

ATLANTA

WASHINGTON D.C.