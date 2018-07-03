Mo’Nique Responds To Lee Daniels Telling Her To Shut It Up…But Did She Just Clinch A $10 Million Netflix Deal??

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

NETFLIX DEAL. Get it straight from me. "Lee Daniels behave" LOVE YALL FOR REAL.

A post shared by Mo'nique (@therealmoworldwide) on

There’s a rumor randomly swirling around the internet that Mo’Nique bounced back from her Netflix debacle earlier this year and renegotiated with the streaming service for a $10 Million comedy special deal.

Yeah…that definitely didn’t happen at all.

But Mo has a few choice words for Lee Daniels and his advice to hush it up over her Precious grievances.

Splash/Instagram

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1651842/monique-responds-to-lee-daniels-telling-her-to-shut-it-up-but-did-she-just-clinch-a-10-million-netflix-deal/
Categories: ChitChatter, For Your Information, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus