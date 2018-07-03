#LHHATL: Keely Vs. Sierra Pt. 2 Had Twitter Ready To Cancel One Of Them…AGAIN
- By Bossip Staff
Twitter Cancels Keely…Again
Keely is really one of the most hated figures in all of reality TV, and she showed her whole entire a$$ on Monday night by throwing a marker at Sierra, who once clocked her in the head with a purse. During planning for an anti-violence rally (!!!), Keely tossed a marker at Sierra when she walked through the door and they almost had a fight. This was totally Keely being out of pocket and needing to get checked.
Twitter noticed and continued its hatred of the balloon-bottomed bellyacher. Take a look at her massive dragging…again.