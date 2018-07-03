LHHATL: Keely Vs. Sierra Pt. 2 Had Twitter Ready To Cancel One Of Them…AGAIN

Twitter Cancels Keely…Again

Keely is really one of the most hated figures in all of reality TV, and she showed her whole entire a$$ on Monday night by throwing a marker at Sierra, who once clocked her in the head with a purse. During planning for an anti-violence rally (!!!), Keely tossed a marker at Sierra when she walked through the door and they almost had a fight. This was totally Keely being out of pocket and needing to get checked.

#LHHATL keely whack af for that. Shooter need to check her! — Ashlee C (@Itsacoleworld_6) July 3, 2018

Twitter noticed and continued its hatred of the balloon-bottomed bellyacher. Take a look at her massive dragging…again.