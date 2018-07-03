BasketballWives: Evelyn And Tami Are Still Fighting But Who’s The Real Villain?

Evelyn Vs. Tami Continues

Last week was an absolute explosion of years of fighting between Evelyn and Tami. Tami spread rumors. Evelyn clapped back. Shaunie got involved. Everyone was in the drama. However, this week revealed that the one person who was stirring the pot seemed to be Jen.

Jen?!

It’s hurtful that Jennifer repeated this rumor! I was riding with her tough in Miami. She knows she never witnessed or heard anything like that when we were best friends. #basketballwives — Evelyn Lozada (@EvelynLozada) July 3, 2018

Yup. She was the one who told Tami the dirty rumor and admitted to it. So why didn’t Evelyn have any energy for her? Why does Jen get a pass?

Usually, I want to defend Jen, but this was a hard one! I had to stay quiet 🤫 #basketballwives — Evelyn Lozada (@EvelynLozada) July 3, 2018

Take a look at Twitter coming down on her, Evelyn AND Tami for their shenanigans.