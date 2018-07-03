Some Strong Black Loving: Remy Ma & Papoose Renew Their Vows

#MeetTheMackies…

Remy Ma And Papoose Renew Their Vows

A solid couple involved in YEAAAARS of sweet black matrimony has renewed their vows. Remy Ma and Papoose quietly reaffirmed their love this weekend to mark 10 years of marriage.

“I love you so much- not only because you are the perfect soulmate but because you are the epitome of a real man, the essence of a great father, and the definition of loyalty,” Remy captioned a post from their ceremony. “If I could start life over the only thing I would change is meeting you sooner so that I can spend more time with you💋

Now THAT’S some strong black loving.

Remy’s dress was a Karen Sabag gown that included a custom veil with butterflies and a removal skirt.

Looking beautiful Mrs. Mackie! Congrats to Papoose and Remy!

More on the flip.