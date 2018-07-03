Bye ‘Toxic Trick’! Vivica Fox Flames Phaedra Parks For THAT Shady 50 Cent Post

We saw this coming….

Vivica Fox Responds To Phaedra Parks

After catching some not so subtle shade, Vivica Fox is clapping back at ANOTHER RHOA affiliate. As previously reported Phaedra Parks promoted the new season of STARZ’ “Power” by posting a picture with 50 Cent.

And while noting that he’s “plum fine”, Phaedra said that Fif’s G-Unit “strap” will have you “sprung for 20 years” sparking rumors that she was shading his ex Vivica Fox.

Well Vivica clearly caught word of the shade and she’s blasting “toxic trick” Phaedra for calling her out.

Viv posted a text from Phaedra showing that the former Real Housewife of Atlanta tried to tell her that the post wasn’t shade and blogs were turning it into “BS”—but Viv wan’st buying it and she shaded her instead.

“When u have to break out dem receipts on another TOXIC TRICK!” wrote Viv. “THE NERVE TO TEXT ME!? GURL BYE I SEE YOU!”

“Get a job”?! YIKES.

Before shading Phaedra, Vivica had beef with Kenya Moore who she accused of stealing her phone on the set of “The Apprentice” and sending out a fake tweet about menopause. She then continuously called Kenya a”toxic trick.”

Do YOU think Phaedra was shading Vivica???