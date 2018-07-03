Yo Momma Did It Too: Crystal Smith Drags Nosey Folks Speculating About Her Seeds While She Shook Her Baby Maker In Vegas
Mama Crystal Folks Addresses Las Vegas Trip Haters
Some folks really know how to ruin a good night out with your bae, right???
Crystal Smith and Ne-Yo partied until their undies were sweating (we assume) while celebrating the release of his new album out ‘Good Man’. The married lovers apparently packed up their clubbing clothes and diaper bags. Crystal showed insta-story videos of her feeding breast milk to their youngest seed Roman while on the trip.
Don’t they look cute?
Welp apparently, Crystal says folks are being shady about her bringing kiddies to the city of sin. She went AWF in a message to her haters. Hit the flip to read it.
Crystal wrote on her Insta-story:
“Yes I took my child with me to Vegas! We went to support daddy’s new album! And Ro danced the night away all while being milkwasted. Talk about a great weekend. Foh.
Half of you would have left your kid at home to go turn up. I’m just trying to balance being the best mom I can be, a wife that puts her husband first, build my business quietly and still find time for ME!
Must be doing something right – take notes.”
Swipe to read for yourself:
Crystal and Ne-Yo were getting a lil nasty on the dance floor, but that’s what grown folks do! Hit the flip for more of their grown and sexy family trip.
