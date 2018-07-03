Yo Momma Did It Too: Crystal Smith Drags Nosey Folks Speculating About Her Seeds While She Shook Her Baby Maker In Vegas

Mama Crystal Folks Addresses Las Vegas Trip Haters

Some folks really know how to ruin a good night out with your bae, right???

Crystal Smith and Ne-Yo partied until their undies were sweating (we assume) while celebrating the release of his new album out ‘Good Man’. The married lovers apparently packed up their clubbing clothes and diaper bags. Crystal showed insta-story videos of her feeding breast milk to their youngest seed Roman while on the trip.

Don’t they look cute?

Welp apparently, Crystal says folks are being shady about her bringing kiddies to the city of sin. She went AWF in a message to her haters. Hit the flip to read it.