Proud Poon Lover Slick Woods Reveals Her Gut Full Of Exotic Seed — The Baby’s Daddy Is Runway Fine Too!

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 9

Picture by: SplashNews.com

Lesbian Model Slick Woods Is Pregnant

Congratulations are in order for Slick Woods. The beautiful Fenty model just revealed she’s having a baby! Slick Woods is a highly sorted out model right now with a huge following so her fans took this reveal is a big deal!

She is also vocal about being lesbian, but she corrected someone who was confused about her being pregnant AND a lady lover.

“To think we live in a world where people still confuse sexuality with reproduction. Grow up.”

Cool, got it! Here she is, isn’t her tummy cute?

In good company

A post shared by @ slickwoods on

Slick didn’t just do this alone, she had a VERY handsome partner who is also a high fashion model. His name is Adonis Bosso. Hit the flip to see him!

Here’s the baby’s papi.

When the Royals meet in Africa 👑

A post shared by Adonis Bosso 🇨🇮 (@septumpapi) on

Simba’s Pride

A post shared by Adonis Bosso 🇨🇮 (@septumpapi) on

Savage loading…. 🔫 shot by Tyrone Lebon

A post shared by @ slickwoods on

    Good enough to eat @marcelocantuphoto

    A post shared by @ slickwoods on

