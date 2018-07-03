Proud Poon Lover Slick Woods Reveals Her Gut Full Of Exotic Seed — The Baby’s Daddy Is Runway Fine Too!
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 9
❯
❮
Lesbian Model Slick Woods Is Pregnant
Congratulations are in order for Slick Woods. The beautiful Fenty model just revealed she’s having a baby! Slick Woods is a highly sorted out model right now with a huge following so her fans took this reveal is a big deal!
She is also vocal about being lesbian, but she corrected someone who was confused about her being pregnant AND a lady lover.
“To think we live in a world where people still confuse sexuality with reproduction. Grow up.”
Cool, got it! Here she is, isn’t her tummy cute?
Slick didn’t just do this alone, she had a VERY handsome partner who is also a high fashion model. His name is Adonis Bosso. Hit the flip to see him!
Here’s the baby’s papi.