Proud Poon Lover Slick Woods Reveals Her Gut Full Of Exotic Seed — The Baby’s Daddy Is Runway Fine Too!

Lesbian Model Slick Woods Is Pregnant

Congratulations are in order for Slick Woods. The beautiful Fenty model just revealed she’s having a baby! Slick Woods is a highly sorted out model right now with a huge following so her fans took this reveal is a big deal!

She is also vocal about being lesbian, but she corrected someone who was confused about her being pregnant AND a lady lover.

“To think we live in a world where people still confuse sexuality with reproduction. Grow up.”

For people confused saying she's a lesbian, Slick had a response for that pic.twitter.com/bQ8bq3NC8W — sophie (@venusin12th) July 3, 2018

Cool, got it! Here she is, isn’t her tummy cute?

In good company A post shared by @ slickwoods on Jul 2, 2018 at 6:46pm PDT

