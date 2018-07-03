This Our JAM! Racially Ridiculous Rachel Dolezal Arrested For Welfare Fraud Charges In Washington State

Image via Ray Tamarra/GC Images/Getty

Rachel Dolezal Booked For Welfare Fraud

Add another chapter of f**kery in the story of Rachel Dolezal.

According to the Washington Times, Dolezal, who has now changed her name to Nkechi Diallo, was booked and fingerprinted in a Spokane, Washington jail for welfare fraud.

As we previously reported, Dolezal pleaded not guilty to the aforementioned charges.

The problems lies in the fact that Rachel reported that she earned under $500 per month in order to qualify for public assistance. However, upon subpoena, it was discovered that she has made practically $84,000 since 2016.

Hopefully the judge in Rachel’s case is a real Black woman who will administer as stiff a punishment as legally possible.

Sounds like fake Black “Nkechi” has been taking advantage of the system that actually helps so many families of color to provide for their children.