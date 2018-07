BIIIITTTCCHHHH!!!! 😭🔥 #LHHH A post shared by LIT! 🔥 (@thelnhhfights) on Jul 2, 2018 at 12:52pm PDT

(VH1)

During the #LHHATL finale, we got to see the previews for the new season of #LHHH and we were seriously impressed. From Princess hurting Moniece’s feelings to K. Michelle’s struggles with her butt reduction, it’s going down this season.

Turn the pages for more clips from season 5 of #LHHH.