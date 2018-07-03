THE GAME CHEATING! Funniest (And PETTIEST) Reactions To Boogie Cousins Joining The Already Unbeatable Warriors

How times have changed… pic.twitter.com/oqYN7QioQE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 3, 2018

Hilarious Reactions To Boogie Cousins Joining The Warriors

The almighty Golden State Warriors barely waited 24 hours before kicking over King Bron‘s sandcastle with the signing of All-Star Center Boogie Cousins for a measly $5 million in a shameless power move that deflated the dreams of opposing teams, elevated the champs to untouchable levels and pushed NBA Twitter into a TIZZY.

“KD a two-time finals MVP with the Dubs, how’s he not a splash brother yet?” pic.twitter.com/oqkhucKE12 — richie (@richiehomiequan) July 3, 2018

