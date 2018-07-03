Was Blac Chyna Two-Timing Her Teenage Toyboys? Sources Say Boxer Boo Thang Has Been Blasting Her Backs For Months

Blac Chyna Started Seeing New 19-Year-Old Boo Before Break Up With Teen Rapper

Blac Chyna’s relationship with 19-year-old boxing champ Devin Haney has been confirmed by sources close to the athlete who tell TMZ he first hooked up with Chyna 2 to 3 months ago, hitting her up on IG after learning they had the same lawyer.

Chyna was reportedly into him and the two started dating regularly not long after. Sources also deny the claim that Chyna’s clout chasing by linking up with Haney, saying she likes him and he’s successful and mature for his age. BUT the latest reports make it clear that she was dating Haney at the same time as she was with YBN Almighty Jay. To be fair, Jay wasn’t particularly faithful either and is now completely out of the picture after their breakup last month.

Do you think Chyna was wrong to be juggling these juveniles?