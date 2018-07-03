Jesus Take The Wheel: Teen Girl Fatally Stabbed 53 Times By Brother For Taking Long Shower

Keaira Henderson 15, Killed By Brother Over Bathroom Dispute

This is senseless and sad…

Keaira Henderson 15, was killed by her brother this week in Dunwoody, GA after a dispute over the bathroom. According to AJC, the teenager ran outside and knocked on neighbors’ doors for help after her brother turned a knife on her. Another sister allegedly witnessed the assault. She told police she saw her brother standing over Keaira and repeatedly striking her in the apartment breezeway, according to police.

Henderson’s older brother overpowered her and was able to grab her, his arrest warrant states. Armed with a hunting-style knife, Gavin Denzell Henderson, 27, then allegedly grabbed his sister and stabbed her in the stomach. A witness called 911 at 3:21 p.m. Monday to report the attack outside the Lacota Apartments on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, according to Sgt. Robert Parsons with Dunwoody police. But by the time officers arrived, Keaira was dead from “more stab wounds than police could count.”

The homicidal brother left the scene, then at 3:29 p.m., another call was placed to 911, this time from a nearby store. Henderson was there, still holding the knife investigators believe he used to kill his sister.

“He had a knife, a big knife, a big size. He put it on the counter,” Shehab Faisal, a store employee, told Channel 2 Action News. “He just (asked) me, ‘Can you call the cops?’ I said, ‘Why?’ He said, ‘There’s been an accident.’ He (was) showing me blood on his hands and T-shirt.”

Reportedly, Gavin Henderson was charged with murder, aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the first degree. He was being held without bond Tuesday at the DeKalb County jail. Henderson does not have an extensive criminal history, but served just over five months in the Fulton County jail from October 2010 until the following April for an aggravated assault charge, records showed.