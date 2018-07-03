Screen-Lickable “Insecure” Star Y’lan Noel Will Soon Be Purging Panny Drawls In A Theater Near You
- By Bossip Staff
Social media-less screen-sizzler Y’lan Noel (aka “Daniel” on “Insecure”) will soon be purging panny drawls everywhere as the star of “The First Purge” prequel-sequel that hits theaters this weekend with growing buzz and a sea of heart-eyed fans thirsty to support yet another Black Hollywood triumph in 2018.
Hit the flip to bask in rising star Y’lan Noel’s panty-melting glow.
