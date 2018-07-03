Screen-Lickable “Insecure” Star Y’lan Noel Will Soon Be Purging Panny Drawls In A Theater Near You

My God, Y'lan Noel is fine though pic.twitter.com/LptE2RVv8d — Taserface (@IAteLilly) November 7, 2016

Rising Star Y’lan Noel Is Purging Pannies Everywhere

Social media-less screen-sizzler Y’lan Noel (aka “Daniel” on “Insecure”) will soon be purging panny drawls everywhere as the star of “The First Purge” prequel-sequel that hits theaters this weekend with growing buzz and a sea of heart-eyed fans thirsty to support yet another Black Hollywood triumph in 2018.

I don’t even like scary movies like that but for Y’lan Noel …. pic.twitter.com/jSh3vRQWEw — B.Nicki (@NaturallyBNicki) June 25, 2018

