A Lil Positivity: Solange Is Helping Send Houston Students To The African-American Museum In Washington D.C.

Solange grew up performing at the nonprofit’s block parties, so this partnership with PRH is a perfect one.

“We are honored to have our work and the work of Floyd Newsum commemorated at this historic institution and are very grateful to Solange for her generous support of what will be a transformative experience for our Third Ward youth,” Executive Director Eureka Gilkey said about the upcoming trip. “Seeing their community represented at this level will provide the students with a more profound understanding of themselves, their history, and their culture.”

The lucky students attending the trip to D.C. will also get the chance to visit other historical landmarks, including the 11th Street Bridge Project and the National Portrait Gallery.