Molly’s Ministry: Yvonne Orji Details The Prayer She Used To Nab Her Chiseled Christian Cutie

Pay attention ladies…

Yvonne Orji Details Emmanuel Acho Prayer

A sweetly sanctified “Insecure” star is jokingly giving some dating tips.

Yvonne Orji who plays Molly and is open about saving herself for marriage due to religious reasons is still christianly coupled up with ex-NFLer Emmanuel Acho.

And while fans have been gushing over their photos, they’ve apparently been bugging Yvonne about the possible prayer she used to ask God for her blessing. According to Yvonne, her holy request went something like this;

“Dear God,

May he have abs like David•

Skin like Sampson•

A smile like Joseph•

Fingernails like Solomon•

Eyebrows like John The Baptist &•

A heart (and finances) like yours•

In Jesus’ Name.”

LOL! She plays entirely too much.

Emmanuel and Yvonne are currently vacaying in Puerto Vallarta.

What do YOU think about Yvonne and her chiseled Christian cutie???