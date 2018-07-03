It’s About Time: Cory Booker And Fellow Black Senators Introduce Bill To Make Lynching A Federal Hate Crime

The U.S. Senate’s Black lawmakers are coming together to enact tougher legislation against lynching.

According to The Hill, Senators Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, and Tim Scott are all working to make lynching a federal hate crime, and they already have the support of 18 other senators. Scott is the only Republican senator to support the bill so far.

Harris said in a statement on Friday: “Lynching is a dark, despicable part of our history, and we must acknowledge that, lest we repeat it.”

“This measure is certainly well past due, and I am glad to be able to join in efforts that will underscore the severity of this crime,” Scott said in a statement. “This piece of legislation sends a message that together, as a nation, we condemn the actions of those that try to divide us with violence and hate.”

To get the bill through the Senate, Booker, Scott, and Harris will need either the support of 60 senators, or a deal to pass the bill by a voice vote.

But so many people are surprised that a bill like this doesn’t already exist. Booker called the lack of legislation against lynching “ a travesty.”