Cops Kill People: Portland University Police Gun Down Navy Veteran Who Was Breaking Up A Fight

Image via Getty/Instagram

Portland Man Breaking Up Fight Was Killed By Police

Here we are yet again reporting on another person of color who was irrationally killed by an “officer of the law”.

According to KATU 45-year-old grandfather Jason Washington was attempting to breakup a fight and was shot dead by police who arrived on the scene. The legal gun that Washington was carrying visibly on his waist fell to the ground as he struggle to separate the feuding parties, police spazzed out and fired shots into him.

Several messages are written onto this pillar near PSU where campus police shot and killed a man early Friday. Family and friends appear to have written here too, including his daughter. #LiveOnK2 pic.twitter.com/r2TVxoxNwC — Keaton Thomas (@keaton_thomas) June 30, 2018

At this time the shooting is still being investigated, however, per usual, a witness captured crystal cell phone footage of the incident.

Flip the page to see it for yourself. You’ll hear shots fired, but Washington’s death is not shown.