Cops Kill People: Portland University Police Gun Down Navy Veteran Who Was Breaking Up A Fight
his name was Jason Washington. he was breaking up a fight at the cheerful tortoise. students told psu for six years that all arming campus security would do is put black and brown people’s lives in danger. this is exactly what we told them would happen. they didn’t listen and now psu has blood on their hands. wim wiewel, rick miller, the rest of the board, officer shawn mckenzie, officer james dewey, and rahmat shoureshi — i have no idea how you could continue to sleep at night. i’m so disgusted that i’m going to graduate from this institution, and i will spend the rest of my days here working to tear down the structures that allow the psu admin and board to be oppressive pieces of shit. we’re rallying tomorrow in pioneer square at 5. #disarmpsu #JasonWashington
Image via Getty/Instagram
Portland Man Breaking Up Fight Was Killed By Police
Here we are yet again reporting on another person of color who was irrationally killed by an “officer of the law”.
According to KATU 45-year-old grandfather Jason Washington was attempting to breakup a fight and was shot dead by police who arrived on the scene. The legal gun that Washington was carrying visibly on his waist fell to the ground as he struggle to separate the feuding parties, police spazzed out and fired shots into him.
At this time the shooting is still being investigated, however, per usual, a witness captured crystal cell phone footage of the incident.
Flip the page to see it for yourself. You’ll hear shots fired, but Washington’s death is not shown.