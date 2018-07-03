Will You Be Watching? Peep The Preview Scenes From Tonight’s Episode Of OWN’s New Show “Love Is ___” [VIDEO]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 4

'Love Is' Premiere at Neuehouse in Hollywood Pictured: Michele Weaver,William Catlett,Oprah Winfrey

Bauer Griffin LLC / SplashNews.com

Episode 3 Of New OWN Show “Love Is ___” Airs Tuesday at 10pm EST

A new episode of “Love Is ____” is dropping tonight on OWN! Here’s what you can expect:

EPISODE 103: “HER QUESTIONS”

Nuri (Michele Weaver) and Yasir’s (Will Catlett) time together is interrupted and Yasir faces another setback. Later, Yasir is shocked to find Ruby (Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing) in pain following a surgery, which causes him to miss his date with Nuri. When Nuri investigates his whereabouts, she makes an unexpected discovery.

We got our hands on some clips. Check them out below and hit the flip for more!

The Importance Of The Cocoon Phase


Nuri’s Take On Yasir’s Clunker

Ruby Tells Yasir Why She Felt She Had To Get Lipo


Nuri Realizes She’s In Deep But Knows Nothing About Yasir

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1651978/will-you-be-watching-peep-the-preview-scenes-from-tonights-episode-of-owns-new-show-love-is-___-video/
PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
1234
Categories: For Your Viewing Pleasure, Multi, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus