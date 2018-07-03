Exclusive: Judge Rules Juelz Santana Must Attend Anger Management Before He’ll Consider Letting Him Move Back Home To Kimbella

“Dip Set” Rapper Accused Of Bringing A Gun & Drugs To Airport

Juelz Santana got good news and bad news at his hearing Monday for his federal airport gun bust case.

The good news is that he’ll be able to participate with his “Dip Set” group on the next leg of their national reunion tour – albeit with his mother as a chaperone and by car. Juelz is also barred from traveling or staying with his tour mates.

But the judge also ruled that the “Clockwork” rapper couldn’t go home to his longtime partner Kimbella for the remainder of his house arrest. The judge first referred Juelz to an anger management program for an evaluation before he’d consider letting him move back home to his family. The feds have barred the rapper from residing with Kimbella as he fights the felony charges because of a previous domestic violence incident between the pair.

TSA Agents said they found a loaded gun and opiates in Santana’s carry on luggage back in March as he waited to board a flight to a club appearance. He’s been held on house arrest since April and is facing 20 years in federal prison.

Santana – whose real name is Laron James – has insisted that touring is his only source of income, and he needed to get back on the road ASAP in order to support Kimbella, their children, and several relatives. However, he backed out of the first few dates of the tour, telling fans on social media that the “bag wasn’t right.”