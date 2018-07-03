Fisticuffs, Facials And Fallouts: The #LHHH Trailer Sent Twitter Into Chaos

I wanna see what happens that makes A1 jump on that table like a demon #lhhh — King Kokina (@DiosaBEL7) July 3, 2018

Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood Trailer Destroys Twitter

Mona is really just stepping on everyone’s necks right now, isn’t she? The new #LHHH trailer is here in full form and we saw that they will address the sex tape footage, the big pregnancy fight and A1 jumps on the table for some reason aiming at some person no one is clear about. All in all, it has totally destroyed Twitter.

That #LHHH trailer has me lookin like where is my time machine so we can fast forward to the 23rd cause that shit looks DRAMA FILLED.! #LHHATL — 🦋🐬🌺🌊♒️ (@mermaiddreamsss) July 3, 2018

Peep the wildest reactions and excitement from people losing their damn minds.