For Your Viewing Pleasure: Khalid, 6lack And Ty Dolla $ign Channel 90’s R&B Trio For “OTW” Visuals [VIDEO]

Khalid, 6lack And Ty Dolla $ign’s Video For “OTW” Is Pure 90’s GOLD

Khalid just unveiled the music video for his single “OTW” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 6lack, which was directed by CALMATIC. The track is available now at al digital retail providers via Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records.

We love this song and the 90’s stylized video is PERFECTION. What do you think of the video?

