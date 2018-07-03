Here’s What Happened When Nicki Minaj Giddily Opened Chanel Gift Bags On Instagram
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15
❯
❮
Nicki’s Giggly Gift-Opening Spree Sparks Chaos
In the latest chapter of Everybody Hates Nicki, Twitter swerved into the abyss AGAIN after the polarizing Rap Empress giddily opened Chanel gift bags from a special somebody on Instagram which not-very-shockingly stirred up MORE hilariously pointless Nicki chitter-chatter across social media.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Nicki’s gift-opening spree on the flip.
Continue Slideshow
Feature photo courtesy of Splash