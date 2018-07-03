Feeling This Hairstyle??? Vegan Vixen Mya Goes Becky Blonde

Hate it or love it?!

Mya Goes Blonde

Mya is showing off a new look. The singer/vegan activist is currently touring and rocking some new ash blonde tresses.

Mya, who just performed at Amsterdam’s Oh My festival, rocked the custom wig made by celeb hairstylist Troy Stylez.

YOU tell us; are you feeling this hairstyle???

More Mya on the flip.