Feeling This Hairstyle??? Vegan Vixen Mya Goes Becky Blonde
Mya Goes Blonde
Mya is showing off a new look. The singer/vegan activist is currently touring and rocking some new ash blonde tresses.
The only drama I live for… #TKO Ball styled by @atibanewsome in @moschino / #Hair by @troystylez / #nails by @chiharu1222nail / #makeup by #karamelkatrina in @hourglasscosmetics / #TKOLatexBall #Aftermath presented by @cjmilan @theepicleague Had a baawll!! 💃🏾💞 #issalook #vegan #crueltyfree #beauty & #fashion #mya #planet9 #myaplanet9 #newyorkcity #newyork #ny #cunty #summernights
Mya, who just performed at Amsterdam’s Oh My festival, rocked the custom wig made by celeb hairstylist Troy Stylez.
“Freedom” Lastnight was a moment love Love Love my Doll @myaplanet9 finally !!!!!!!!! We went blonde and it looks amazing. @atibanewsome murdered this fit. #barbie @moschino Custom unit not #platinumblonde #ashblonde #lowlights and #highlights #icyblonde #300 #density #lifeisplastic #forsale #hairmoment #hair #wigs #unit #blondehair #freedom #troyonhair #dollhasbeenmade
YOU tell us; are you feeling this hairstyle???
