‘Big Brother’ Bigots: WASPy Wilmas Complain About Their “Ghetto” Suntans That Make Them Look Like Black Castmate [Video]

Image via Getty

‘Big Brother’ Contestants Recorded Making Comments That Sound Racist

The nerve of these hoes.

While off camera during a filming of reality competition show Big Brother two white cast members were recorded complaining about how their suntans made them look “ghetto” and Black like one of their African-American cast mates.

Rachel Swindler and Angela Rummans were named as the two bigoted Beckies who saw absolutely nothing wrong with what they were saying. Bayleigh Dayton is the Black cast member who they were referring to according to TMZ.

“I know. I’m looking ghetto here with the skin coloration.” Rachel continues to gripe that she can’t be in the sun for more than two days, otherwise she would “change ethnicities.” Yikes …

Flip the page to see the video.