WhereIsMasika #LHHH Fans Noticed That Masika Kalysha’s Missing From The Cast & They’re BIG Mad

By Bossip Staff
Fans Look For Masika Kalysha In “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” Trailer

If you saw the “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” trailer you no doubt noticed that someone significant was missing from the cast.

Masika Kalysha whose been a #LHHH staple was noticeably absent in the trailer and fans have taken notice, so much so that Masika herself’s started a new hashtag; #WhereIsMasika.

Earlier this year news broke that Masika quit the show and was perturbed that she was only listed her as a main cast member ONCE despite her being on the show for three seasons.

Not only that, she was also reportedly irritated that Fetty Wap’s ex/newest baby mama Alexis Skyy had a storyline centered completely around her.

According to Masika she’s “booked and busy”…

and we hope she’ll drop what she’s really been up to soon.

Will YOU miss Masika on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood???

Masika has been in the studio working on new music. Is this what’s keeping her booked and busy these days???

I been cookin a lot… stirin up the pot… swipe 👈🏽

A post shared by Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) on

