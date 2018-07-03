WhereIsMasika #LHHH Fans Noticed That Masika Kalysha’s Missing From The Cast & They’re BIG Mad

Fans Look For Masika Kalysha In “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” Trailer

If you saw the “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” trailer you no doubt noticed that someone significant was missing from the cast.

Get the TRUTH behind the HEADLINES.#LHHH returns MONDAY JULY 23 at 8/7c on @VH1! pic.twitter.com/EGNCMt18zt — Love & Hip Hop (@LoveHipHopVH1) July 2, 2018

Masika Kalysha whose been a #LHHH staple was noticeably absent in the trailer and fans have taken notice, so much so that Masika herself’s started a new hashtag; #WhereIsMasika.

Earlier this year news broke that Masika quit the show and was perturbed that she was only listed her as a main cast member ONCE despite her being on the show for three seasons.

Not only that, she was also reportedly irritated that Fetty Wap’s ex/newest baby mama Alexis Skyy had a storyline centered completely around her.

According to Masika she’s “booked and busy”…

and we hope she’ll drop what she’s really been up to soon.

Will YOU miss Masika on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood???