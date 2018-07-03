#WhereIsMasika #LHHH Fans Noticed That Masika Kalysha’s Missing From The Cast & They’re BIG Mad
Fans Look For Masika Kalysha In “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” Trailer
If you saw the “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” trailer you no doubt noticed that someone significant was missing from the cast.
Masika Kalysha whose been a #LHHH staple was noticeably absent in the trailer and fans have taken notice, so much so that Masika herself’s started a new hashtag; #WhereIsMasika.
Earlier this year news broke that Masika quit the show and was perturbed that she was only listed her as a main cast member ONCE despite her being on the show for three seasons.
Not only that, she was also reportedly irritated that Fetty Wap’s ex/newest baby mama Alexis Skyy had a storyline centered completely around her.
According to Masika she’s “booked and busy”…
and we hope she’ll drop what she’s really been up to soon.
Will YOU miss Masika on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood???
Masika has been in the studio working on new music. Is this what’s keeping her booked and busy these days???