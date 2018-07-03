All Hail The Queen: Superbly Snatched Oprah Is Stunning On The Cover Of British VOGUE

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 4

On A Career In Politics:

“In that political structure – all the non-truths, the bullshit, the crap, the nastiness, the backhanded backroom stuff that goes on – I feel like I could not exist,” Winfrey says. “I would not be able to do it. It’s not a clean business. It would kill me.”

On Her Fresh Perspective Surrounding Current Events:

“People talk about ‘these are such dark times’, but what if we shift the paradigm? Because I see it differently,” she asserts. “I see, ‘Isn’t this remarkable that we’re waking up?’ For years, women have endured craziness. This is what’s happening to people. They’re allowing themselves to not just become corroded, but to become hysterical. You’ve got to lean to the happiness.”

On The Royal Wedding:

“It left me feeling that anything is possible through the power of love. Reverend Curry was right!” The star also reveals how wedding guest dressing can still be a minefield, even when you’re Oprah. Two days before the wedding, Winfrey looked at a photo of the cream dress she had commissioned from Stella McCartney and realised it “looked white, not cream. I Googled, ‘Can you wear white to a wedding? Answer: ‘No, don’t risk it.” In the end, McCartney worked round the clock to remake it in pink, to headline-grabbing effect.

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
1234
Categories: Ballers, Bangers, For Your Viewing Pleasure

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus