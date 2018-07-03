All Hail The Queen: Superbly Snatched Oprah Is Stunning On The Cover Of British VOGUE
Well isn’t this delightful? Lady O — aka Oprah Winfrey if you’re nasty is on the August cover of British Vogue looking STUN-NING!
The magazine shared a few of the shots from the spread as well as some select excerpts. The issue hits newsstands July 6.
The magazine shared a few of the shots from the spread as well as some select excerpts. The issue hits newsstands July 6.
Oprah Winfrey wears a made-to-order duchesse-satin dress by @AlexanderMcQueen, a diamond bracelet, worn in hair, diamond, coral and spinel earrings, a diamond and ruby ring by @vancleefarpels, and a pavé-diamond ring by @AspreyLondon for her #BritishVogue cover shoot. Styled by @Edward_Enninful, photographed by @MertAlas and @MacPiggott. On newsstands July 6. At the link in bio, read extracts from the interview now
On A Career In Politics:
“In that political structure – all the non-truths, the bullshit, the crap, the nastiness, the backhanded backroom stuff that goes on – I feel like I could not exist,” Winfrey says. “I would not be able to do it. It’s not a clean business. It would kill me.”
Oprah Winfrey is photographed by @MertAlas and @MacPiggott for the August issue cover story. Styled by @Edward_Enninful, @oprah wears a made-to-order green jacquard gown with brooch and jewelled shoes by @Erdem. Diamond and ruby hair ornament by @binagoenkaofficial. Emerald and diamond earrings and cuffs by G by @GlennSpiroJewels. Emerald ring with diamond surround by @moussaieffjewellers. Emerald and pavé-diamond ring by @bulgariofficial. On newsstands July 6. Subscribe now at Vogue.co.uk
On Her Fresh Perspective Surrounding Current Events:
“People talk about ‘these are such dark times’, but what if we shift the paradigm? Because I see it differently,” she asserts. “I see, ‘Isn’t this remarkable that we’re waking up?’ For years, women have endured craziness. This is what’s happening to people. They’re allowing themselves to not just become corroded, but to become hysterical. You’ve got to lean to the happiness.”
Oprah’s Next Act. On the subscriber’s cover of the August issue of #BritishVogue, @Oprah wears a made-to-order @simonerocha_ jewelled lace coat and made-to-order @philiptreacy lace mask with a @chanelofficial white and black diamond ring. Photographed by @MertAlas and @MacPiggott, styled by @edward_enninful, with interview by Decca Aitkenhead, hair by @1malcolmedwards and nails by @adamslee_ With special thanks to Oprah’s beauty team @nicolemangrumhair and @derrick4mkup. Read @edward_enninful’s editor’s letter via the link in bio
On The Royal Wedding:
“It left me feeling that anything is possible through the power of love. Reverend Curry was right!” The star also reveals how wedding guest dressing can still be a minefield, even when you’re Oprah. Two days before the wedding, Winfrey looked at a photo of the cream dress she had commissioned from Stella McCartney and realised it “looked white, not cream. I Googled, ‘Can you wear white to a wedding? Answer: ‘No, don’t risk it.” In the end, McCartney worked round the clock to remake it in pink, to headline-grabbing effect.